Dan Janison Dan Janison has been a reporter at Newsday since 1997. email

It now becomes a serious question whether the Senate will confirm Betsy DeVos as U.S. education secretary, or make her an exception to the rule.

The rule is that a Republican-run Senate will approve, if not rubber-stamp, the nominees of a Republican White House.

The exception would be voting DeVos down or forcing her to withdraw — which would mark a unique rebuke for President Donald Trump.

If DeVos is rejected, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) could say his house ruled on the merits, even if the billionaire nominee has donated millions to his own caucus.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) would claim a win for Democratic solidarity and for teacher unions. For the moment, it would eclipse the votes he and other Democrats have cast for other Trump nominees.

If DeVos barely scrapes by, the Senate still could be signaling Trump that nothing is guaranteed and that the White House cannot always take the legislative branch for granted.

Rest assured, these angles have at least occurred to Senate leaders, whether they say so or not.

DeVos’ nomination edged into doubtful terrain Wednesday when Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said they would not vote for her.

They became the first GOP senators to decline to back a Trump Cabinet choice.

Now, McConnell is ready to schedule her confirmation ahead of that of Sen. Jeff Sessions, who’s expected to vacate his seat to become Trump’s attorney general.

This move leaves Sessions in place for the GOP to reach 50 votes without Collins and Murkowski, then have Vice President Mike Pence cast the tiebreaker to put DeVos over the top.

This assumes no Democrats defect in her favor.

The GOP controls the Senate, 52-46, plus two independents who caucus with Democrats.

DeVos’ candidacy appeals to the Republican side of the perennial school debate. She’s pro-charter school. She’s in favor of tuition vouchers. She’s against rigid civil-service control in public schools.

Helping the critics was her widely panned performance last month before the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

She refused to agree with Democrats that schools are no place for guns. She reflected no knowledge of relevant disability laws or public-school performance histories.

And she has never been an educator or school administrator.

Rejecting DeVos, though, would most likely prod the Trump administration to nominate someone with a similar overall agenda for the nation’s schools. Republicans might figure that long-term, they may as well accept DeVos.