Dan Janison

If reality matched “The Apprentice,” President Donald Trump might have turned to his daughter, decried her clothing line’s sad sales performance, and declared: “You’re fired.”

Instead, Trump tweeted that Ivanka Trump “has been treated so unfairly” by the Nordstrom department store chain after it dropped her products.

Suddenly the “tell-it-like-it-is” businessman sounded just a bit like one of those protesting “snowflakes,” bemoaning the inequity of a company’s marketing decision.

To put it in the best light possible, that’s because family values, business promotion and the White House are now meshed in riveting ways we have never seen before.

From the White House, counselor Kellyanne Conway said Thursday on the Fox News channel that people should “go buy Ivanka’s stuff.”

“It’s a wonderful line. I own some of it. I fully — I’m going to just, I’m going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”

Conway, employed by taxpayers, was clearly shilling, which may be illegal.

Title 5 of the Code of Federal Regulations says: “An employee shall not use his public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity.”

But Conway didn’t create the step-right-up-for-the-deal-of-a-lifetime presidency. She only signed up for it.

Let’s recall that unique sight last March when Trump, after winning the Michigan and Mississippi GOP primaries, held one long infomercial of a news conference surrounded by Trump brand products as props.

There we saw him display his Trump water, Trump wines and a heap of Trump steaks.

Then and now, this is the Trump theme.

Sell, sell, sell. Brand, brand, brand. Deal, deal, deal.

He is our salesman-turned-statesman.

On Jan. 19, his spokesman Sean Spicer made a very Conway-like pitch for the Trump International Hotel, located blocks from the White House.

“It’s an absolutely stunning hotel,” Spicer said. “I encourage you to go there if you haven’t been by.”

Spicer didn’t spawn the idea of pitching the place.

Last September, Trump sited his news conference conceding the Obama “birther” canard at the same hotel and turned that, too, into an infomercial.

“It will be one of the great hotels anywhere in the world,” he said.

Also last month, a White House website briefly listed first lady Melania Trump’s magazine cover appearances and details on her jewelry line at QVC. The references were removed after a news story appeared.

This week, Melania Trump argued in a libel suit that a false British newspaper story cost her “major business opportunities that were otherwise available to her.”

Before last month’s inaugural, Trump sons Eric and Donald Jr. withdrew their names from a nonprofit event.

As the event was initially planned, donors of $1 million would have the opportunity to meet the new president at a private reception and take a hunting or fishing excursion with the sons.

These news items are adding up to a single saga.

For the moment, the moneymaking subtext of the new administration involves Nordstrom and Ivanka.

An interesting twist:

Unlike Boeing, Lockheed-Martin, automakers and media companies condemned in the past by Trump, Nordstrom on Wednesday saw its stock surge post-tweet.

Maybe they should just change the name of the Oval Office to the Executive Chamber of Commerce and be done with it.