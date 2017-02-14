Dan Janison Dan Janison has been a reporter at Newsday since 1997. email

A lot now seems to happen out of the usual order.

Donald Trump has been president for all of three weeks and bookies are offering odds on his impeachment or resignation.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California) said his actions are “leading himself” to possible impeachment.

Such talk usually comes after an official body has found and claimed that the president committed some kind of crime or misdemeanor.

But there isn’t even a sense of what such a charge might be — let alone who’s leveling it.

At least Bill Clinton’s impeachment for perjury and government obstruction, on which he was acquitted, occurred in his second term — after he had plenty of time to mess up and his opponents had plenty of time to dig up the dirt.

Now the political calendar seems shuffled, the sense of time compressed and scrambled.

Carts are set before horses.

Anti-Trumpers are responsible for only some of them.

Two days before he was even sworn in, Trump declared his 2020 re-election slogan: “Keep America Great!”

“It is going to be so amazing,” he told The Washington Post. “It’s the only reason I give it to you. If I was, like, ambiguous about it, if I wasn’t sure about what is going to happen — the country is going to be great.”

Safe to say, it is highly unusual to declare a slogan for a second term when the first term has yet to begin.

Remember, this is the first candidate in modern memory to claim the contest was fixed against him — and then win.

In another case of leaping ahead: The new Congress had barely convened when its Democrats began sounding the bugle for 2018, when they get a chance to take back power.

But check a calendar and you’ll notice that a little more than three months has passed since the Democrats were shut out of majorities in the Senate and House.

Decades ago, we heard of allegations that incoming administrations jumped the gun and dealt with foreign governments before taking office.

Those stories involved Richard Nixon’s men in back-channel discussions with North Vietnam in 1968 and Ronald Reagan’s aides dealing with Iran in 1980.

But those instances were publicly explored way after the fact and never dominated what has since become a 24-hour news cycle.

Now, national security adviser Michael Flynn is on the hot seat over whether he spoke about sanctions against Russia with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office.

Polls provide another case of the new, wacky timing.

All incumbent approval ratings feel the effects of wear and tear as they endure long-term bashing from the other side. Their records are bound to include a pile of mistakes.

According to Gallup, however, just 40 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance so far, versus 55 percent who say they do not.

Already.

Maybe physicists and political scientists can get together and concoct a new theory of electoral time warp.

They may wish to hurry.