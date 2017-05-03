Dan Janison Dan Janison has been a reporter at Newsday since 1997. email

Last year, in the heat of the presidential campaign, the winner-to-be Donald Trump, now president, called for a “21st century” version of the 1933 Glass-Steagall law that separated commercial and investment banking.

It scored populistic debating points especially because such a law, as earlier promoted by Sen. Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primary, would rebuke President Bill Clinton, who signed its repeal in 1999.

Break up the big banks went the slogan, mindful of the 2008 financial collapse. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton challenged Sanders on specifics. The GOP even included a new Glass-Stegall law into its platform.

Given all that, Bloomberg News asked Trump in a 100-day interview this week what the follow-up was.

“I’m looking at that right now,” the GOP president said. “There’s some people that want to go back to the old system, right? So we’re going to look at that.”

The reaction was especially worthy of note.

On CNBC, a guest named Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, warned investors: “Stop. Please don’t make any changes to your portfolio based on things that get blurted out. Do not trade [on] this news.”

Major bank stocks, in fact, recovered quickly after first dipping at the remarks that Trump “blurted out” on Monday.

And, in a speech in Los Angeles, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told an economics research group: “You should all thank me for your bank stocks doing better.”

He praised the Republican rollback of Dodd-Frank regulations. This is not surprising from an administration with many Wall Streeters in the highest ranks.

Other things that got “blurted out” by Trump in a round of news interviews had to do with Andrew Jackson, the Civil War and Kim Jong Un.

Politicians and pundits are still wrestling over what Trump may have meant in several of his recent utterances.

This week, The Washington Post rounded up a number of instances when Trump said in the context of a public exchange that he was considering or would consider some action.

They have included banning guns for those on the no-fly list, suing to get Ted Cruz ruled ineligible to run for president, hiking the federal minimum wage and breaking up the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. And absolutely, he famously said early on, he’d release tax returns if he ran.

None of these have moved toward fruition, either.