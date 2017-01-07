Joye Brown Joye Brown has been a columnist for Newsday since 2006. She joined the newspaper in 1983 and has email

A Bible.

And not just a Bible, but the town’s historic Townsend Bible, stood at the ready at Town Hall in Oyster Bay on Friday.

Along with a judge — former town supervisor Angelo A. Delligatti, no less. And what appeared to be a few family members of the town’s presumptive new supervisor, state Assemb. Joseph Saladino. Had the proceedings gone on as scripted, Saladino would have replaced former supervisor John Venditto, who’d stepped down in disgrace just two days earlier.

There was even a Hyundai with an Assembly license plate parked outside — in what used to be Venditto’s parking space.

But to the surprise of almost everyone in the board’s meeting room, there was no swearing in. Instead, there was a meeting, opened and swiftly closed by council member and interim supervisor Joseph D. Muscarella — with little but a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance transpiring.

Suppose you planned a swearing in, and nobody came?

Which — stunningly — is a variation of just what happened in Oyster Bay after half the town’s six board members stayed away, depriving the board of a quorum.

No quorum meant no vote.

And no vote meant no replacement supervisor.

And thus, no use for the 1854 Townsend Bible.

Afterward, Muscarella — who, to the consternation of some town residents in the audience, had scheduled the emergency session with little notice, during hours when most people work — told Newsday that no-show council members said they wanted more time to make a decision.

And that the three — Anthony D. Macagnone, Chris J. Coschignano and Rebecca M. Alesia — also wanted a chance to consider more candidates.

Which, on its face, seems sensible.

But the humiliating and oh-so public show of dissent, pitting Republican against Republican, has less to do with governance than with politics.

It’s no secret that some council members wanted to be considered for appointment to fill out the remainder of Venditto’s term, thus gaining experience and exposure enough to campaign for the spot in the next election. And Republicans aren’t the only ones eyeing a turn. A spokesman for John Mangelli, the Democrat who lost to Venditto by 99 votes, said Mangelli’s put his name in the hopper too.

Under the town code, the board is supposed to narrow the field to three candidates, and pick one. Saladino was the apparent pick, and no board member on Friday said they could name the other two.

What did it look like to residents in the room?

“They’re obviously trying to put in a hand-picked successor,” said James Versocki, a Sea Cliff resident who moved to the town from Freeport six years ago. “It is disturbing to me to see the pattern of a lack of openness here and if we don’t make a change, it is going to be status quo.”

The biggest loser — of the battle, at least — seemed to be Nassau Republican chairman Joseph Mondello, who was said to have picked Saladino as Venditto’s successor.

But a single battle doesn’t decide a war.

And late Friday it appeared as if Oyster Bay Republican once again were towing the line.

The proof will come when the board, and, presumably, the Townsend Bible, get together again next week.