Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.
Suffolk Democrats have recommended names to fill three state vacancies on the Suffolk County Community College Board of Trustees, which in recent months has had problems getting a quorum for meetings.
Richard Schaffer, Suffolk Democratic chairman, said he sent recommendations to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, including Kevin O’Connor, president of Bridgehampton National Bank; Shirley Coverdale, co-chair of the party’s black and Hispanic committee, and Lake Grove attorney Phillip Jusino. O’Connor and Jusino are both Suffolk grads.
The trustee appointments are divided between county appointment and those of the governor.
