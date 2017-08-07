Rick Brand Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

Angela Ramos, who is running a Democratic primary against Suffolk County Legis. Monica Martinez, has won endorsement from a local advocacy group, Make the Road Action.

The grass-roots group representing the Latino and immigrant community said Ramos, who is the wife of state Assemb. Phil Ramos (D-Brentwood) and is making her first run for office, has shown “a fierce commitment to the greater Brentwood community and resistance to the Trump agenda.”

Backers of Martinez (D-Brentwood) said Make the Road Action supported Martinez for the Ninth District seat two years ago. Martinez supporters said the endorsement this year was the result of a personality conflict between Make the Road’s local organizer Walter Barrientos and Martinez.

“Respected organizations like Make the Road lose credibility when they let employees’ personal agendas get in the way of substantial community change,” said Luis Montes, Islip Democratic chairman and Martinez’s campaign manager.

Barrientos rejected Montes’ claim, saying the endorsement came from a “vast majority” of the 20-member screening committee.

Barrientos said the committee felt “the community needs a very strong leader to be a . . . voice for the community and Angela is a better fit for that kind of leadership.”

Barrientos said Make the Road New York, a sister of Make the Road Action, has about 800 members in the Brentwood-Central Islip area.

Ramos said she welcomed the endorsement and vowed to work for those who are “under-represented . . . to improve their quality of life and make streets safer.”