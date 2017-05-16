Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.
Assemb. Phil Ramos’ wife, Angela, is leaving her $75,351-a-year job as assistant to the director of Suffolk Probation Department, only weeks after returning from a six-month leave of absence.
Angela Ramos, who has worked for the county since 2013, took leave after she came under fire from her husband’s political foes last fall for Facebook postings showing her in Albany with her husband on dates she was listed as working for the county.
Angela Ramos’ boss, Probation Director Patrice Dhloposki, said Ramos returned to work about three weeks ago, but made “a personal decision” to leave “of her own volition” last week.
Dhloposki said a review of the Facebook postings showed there was a “clerical error” in which Ramos legitimately took days off, but incorrectly posted the dates on her time sheets.
Assemb. Ramos (D-Brentwood) said his wife took leave to help her parents move to the Dominican Republic, and that she has decided to leave the county to pursue opportunities in private business.
