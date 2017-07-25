Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.
Angela Ramos, wife of Assemb. Phil Ramos (D-Brentwood), raised $84,300 in her bid to unseat fellow Democrat, Legis. Monica Martinez, according to campaign finance reports.
But $60,000 of Ramos’ funds came from loans from herself and her husband. She has spent $53,446, which in part went to get signatures to qualify for the ballot.
Martinez raised $35,107 in the past six months on top of the $16,937 she already had. Martinez used the party to help get her petition signatures. That left her with $43,719 in cash on hand, compared with $30,853 for Ramos going into the primary campaign.
Ramos’ report shows she spent $49,748 with the Manhattan based political consulting firm Advance Group in June. She said that constituted a retainer for the entire campaign, including work that resulted in collection of 3,200 signatures, compared with the 500 minimum needed.
Martinez, of Brentwood, collected about 1,000 signatures.
Ramos’ husband also donated $1,000 from his Assembly campaign fund to his wife.
