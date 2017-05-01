Rick Brand Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

Democrat Christine Pellegrino, who is running for the 9th Assembly District seat, has switched campaign managers with only three weeks left until the May 23 special election.

Matt Tighe, who started with Pellegrino, said he stepped aside for “personal reasons,” and Andy Smith has taken his place. Tighe earned $1,500 from the campaign.

Tighe, who worked for Democrats in Islip Town campaigns and in Democrat Anna Throne-Holst’s unsuccessful race last year in the First Congressional District, said no disputes led to his departure.

“In a campaign you have to commit yourself fully and there were some personal things that I had to take care of,” he said.

Pellegrino said Smith was a field organizer in Democrat James Gaughran’s unsuccessful campaign for Suffolk County comptroller in 2014.

Meanwhile, both candidates have filed their 32-day pre-election campaign finance report.

Pellegrino has raised $26,263, spent $6,528 and has $19,735 on hand.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Conservative Tom Gargiulo who also has GOP backing, has raised $10,375, spent $3,206 and has $7,168 on hand.

The bulk of Gargiulo’s funding, $7,500, comes from the Suffolk, Islip and Babylon Conservative Committees. He had only 10 other donors.

Pellegrino had 292 donors in all. Her largest givers were VOTE COPE, a teacher union political action committee, and Communications Workers of America District 1 PAC. Each gave $4,400, while the New York United Auto Workers Region 9A contributed $1,000.

Pellegrino also got $100 from Suffolk legislative Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) and $1,000 from Democrat Adam Haber, a former Nassau County executive candidate.