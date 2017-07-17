Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.
Dan Caroleo, the Suffolk Democrats’ candidate for sheriff, has dropped out of the race, party leader Richard Schaffer said Monday.
Schaffer gave no reason for the departure of Caroleo, a retired New York City police officer, and said the party will search for another contender.
Also dropping out as candidates are Anthony DeSimone, the Conservatives’ candidate for Brookhaven highway superintendent, and Republican John Collado, the GOP candidate for County Court judge.
Each party’s committee to fill vacancies — three-member panels usually consisting of top party leaders — have until Friday to find alternative candidates for the November races.
Meanwhile, Suffolk Conservatives filed papers endorsing Democrat Timothy Sini, county police commissioner, for district attorney. Conservatives also endorsed Democrats Al Krupski, a county legislator from Cutchogue; Babylon Town Board member Thomas Donnelly, a Democrat running in the 17th Legislative District; and Southampton Town Board member Julie Lofstad, who is seeking re-election.
Conservatives also backed Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, an Independence Party member who runs with Democratic backing, and Highway Superintendent Alex Gregor, the Southampton Independence Party chair who also runs with Democratic backing.
Conservatives also backed 70 Republicans on their minor party line for various town and county positions.
