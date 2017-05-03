Rick Brand Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

Donna Periconi, head of the Greater Bay Shore-Brightwaters Chamber of Commerce and an opponent of the Heartland project, has screened with Islip Republicans to run for town board, and says she will run a primary if not nominated.

Periconi, 72, has headed the chamber for 22 years, as Bay Shore has undergone a major revival. But she said she fears our “legendary revitalization will come apart” because of the town board’s “attitude of dismissiveness” toward grass roots concerns.

Heartland developer Gerald Wolkoff is seeking a zoning change for the site of the former Pilgrim State Hospital. He originally intended to build a $4 billion mixed-use development including 9,000 apartments. The first phase will be built over 12 years and include 3,504 residential units.

Periconi said the plan will overwhelm school facilities and that Wolkoff should fund roads and other infrastructure needed for the project.

She declined to speculate on her chances of getting the GOP’s nod for town board. She said she does “not see a problem” with gathering the minimum of 2,000 petition signatures needed to qualify for the primary ballot.

Periconi said she also plans to screen with the Conservative Party.