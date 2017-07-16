Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.
Perry Gershon, who is in the real estate and finance business, has filed a fundraising committee with the Federal Election Commission to seek the Democratic nomination for the 1st Congressional District against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Gershon met Friday with Suffolk Democratic chairman Richard Schaffer and a spokesman said he expects to formally announce his candidacy later this summer. He has never run for office nor has he been involved in local politics, the spokesman said.
Gershon, 55, has a residence in East Hampton and registered to vote in Suffolk on May 22. His previous voting address was in Manhattan, according to county elections officials.
Schaffer said Gershon joins other potential contenders including former Suffolk Legis. Vivian Viloria-Fisher, who has announced her candidacy; David Calone, former Suffolk Planning Commission chairman; and Assemb. Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor).
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.