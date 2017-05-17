Suffolk Republican Chairman John Jay LaValle who stumped last year for Donald Trump and his “Make America Great Again” presidential campaign, is leasing a Porsche for party business.
The GOP executive committee last week renewed authority for LaValle to spent $625 a month for a lease and related expenses for the German-made car.
Several party sources say LaValle is leasing a white Porsche...
