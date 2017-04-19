Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.
Labor groups came out in force for a fundraising luncheon Wednesday at which Suffolk’s Republican Comptroller John M. Kennedy raised $40,000 and attracted both Republican and Democratic Party leaders.
More than 200 labor officials from 38 different unions showed up for the event at Plumbers Local 2’s Ronkonkoma headquarters. It was organized by Mario Mattera, and featured a sign outside reading, “Labor Loves Kennedy.”
Among those present were Suffolk Democratic chairman Suffolk Richard Schaffer and John Jay LaValle, Suffolk GOP chairman.
Schaffer recalled that he endorsed Kennedy for Suffolk County Legislature in 2007 when he was having problems with his own party. Schaffer said Kennedy also was helpful to Babylon Town on several local issues.
LaValle praised Kennedy’s tenure as comptroller and his long ties to labor. LaValle, who during the presidential campaign last year was a frequent surrogate for Republican Donald Trump, also touted the new president’s interest in rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure, which LaValle said would “help put labor back to work.”
Suffolk legislative Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) and Legis. Ken McCaffrey, GOP caucus leader, also attended the luncheon.
