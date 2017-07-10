Rick Brand Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

Another Republican contender, Peter Krauss of West Islip, is scrambling to get enough signatures in a bid to make the GOP primary for sheriff a three-way contest.

“It’s going pretty well. I’m right on the threshold of having 2,000 signatures,” Krauss said, adding he expects to continue gathering petitions right up to Thursday, the filing deadline to qualify for the Sept. 12 primary. He needs a minimum of 2,000 signatures, and hopes to add more so he’ll have a buffer in case opponents challenge his signatures.

If he qualifies for the ballot, Krauss could face his own state senator, Philip Boyle, the designated candidate on the Republican, Conservative and Independence Party ballot lines, and Larry Zacarese of Nesconset, a former New York City police officer and now deputy chief of Stony Brook University Police. Zacarese said he expects to have about 3,000 signatures.

Krauss also said he plans to seek a Libertarian ballot line later this summer, which would require 1,500 signatures.

A lifelong Suffolk resident, Krauss, 45, is a former NYPD sergeant who worked on special assignment and retired after 20 years on the job. He said he got into the race because was concerned about the allegations that there is a “culture of corruption” in Suffolk politics.

“I’d operate within constitutional boundaries,” he said. He added he would listen to those who feel they have been wronged by the system and be willing to review their concerns.