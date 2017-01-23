Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.
Republican Larry Zacarese, who is seeking the GOP nomination for Suffolk County sheriff, has filed his first campaign finance report, showing he has raised $94,366 — although $77,919 came from loans from friends and family.
Zacarese, 41, of Kings Park, a former New York City police sergeant who is assistant chief of the Stony Brook University police, also held a December fundraiser where he raised $14,052.
Another GOP sheriff hopeful, Fred Sale, a former Suffolk County police officer from Amityville, has filed papers for a campaign committee. Sale has had no campaign finance activity for the past six months and has $106 in his coffers.
