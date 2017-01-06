Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.
Patchogue Village Mayor Paul Pontieri has resigned as a member of the Suffolk County Community College board of trustees.
Pontieri, a holdover whose term expired in June, stepped down from the unpaid post after agreeing to take a temporary job as assistant principal at a local high school until the district can make a permanent hire. Pontieri, 69, held a similar job in South County School district until he retired in 2003 and earlier had been a principal in the BOCES system.
“I’ll continue as long as I’m needed, but it’s just gotten too difficult to manage my time,” said Pontieri, who also chairs the board of Independent Group Home Living, which has a $120 million budget and operates 70 group homes locally.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has not yet named a successor to Pontieri on the SCCC board. But Suffolk Democratic chairman Richard Schaffer has recommended former New York State United Teachers President Richard Ianuzzi for a seven-year term.
