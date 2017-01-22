Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.
The Babylon Industrial Development Agendy has denied a request from former Executive Director Robert Stricoff for $16,000 for unused sick and vacation time.
Stricoff, a former Babylon Democratic leader, left the IDA post to take a similar job with the Suffolk County IDA in September 2014. But he withdrew after Suffolk Democratic chairman Richard Schaffer asked for a district attorney probe into whether Stricoff took as much as $120,000 in unauthorized pay raises and expenses as town party leader. That probe is before the state Board of Elections, according to town sources.
Stricoff filed the claim for his unused time on Dec. 7, saying he had 32 days coming to him. The board, after a half-hour executive session Jan. 10, unanimously denied his request.
Stricoff did not respond to requests for comment.
