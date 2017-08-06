Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and his wife, Judith Giuliani, will appear Friday at a Southampton fundraiser for Larry Zacarese, a Republican candidate for Suffolk County sheriff.
The event, with tickets going for $500 to $5,000, will be held at a mansion on Parrish Pond Lane and is one of three events Zacarese is planning for the weekend. He is challenging State Sen. Phil Boyle, the county GOP’s designee for sheriff, in the Sept. 12 primary.
The invitation also lists Southampton Councilman Stan Glinka. He said he did not give permission for his name to be used and is backing Boyle for sheriff.
