In two key battleground districts in the Suffolk County Legislature, Democrats Sarah Anker and Josh Slaughter are leading their opponents in early fundraising, according to filings last week at the Suffolk Board of Elections.
Slaughter, an aide to term limited Legis. Kate Browning, raised $56,492 and has $48,131 after discounting his $8,361 in expenses, according to the filing. Much of his money comes from various local unions and legislators.
His Republican opponent, Rudy Sunderman, raised $43,307 and but spent $9,108, leaving him with $34,199.
Anker (D-Mount Sinai), who has won narrow victories in her heavily GOP district, has $38,645 on hand after raising $23,255 on the last six months. During the same period she spent $9,903.
Her designated GOP opponent, Gary Pollakusky, reported raising $37,265 — although $20,000 came from a personal loan from himself and another $2,220 came from in-kind services involving web work from Media Barrel, a Rocky Point marketing firm he owns.
Pollakusky has $29,679 on hand after spending $7,586.
GOP primary challenger, Frank Vetro of Miller Place has not filed a fundraising report.
