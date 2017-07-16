Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.
The state comptroller’s office is moving to recover $19,840 from Vito Dagnello, the retired head of Suffolk’s correction officers union, who was working two local government jobs and exceeded the $30,000 he is allowed to collect under state law while taking a state pension, said Tania Lopez, a department spokeswoman.
Dagnello, 57, of Nesconset made more than $39,500 last year, working as a $24,660-a-year aide to Legis. Leslie Kennedy (R-Nesconset) and earning $15,000 working as a security guard for the Smithtown School District, according to county Civil Service records.
Under state law, those younger than 65 who are receiving a state pension are limited to earning $30,000 annually from a state or local government agency unless they get a waiver from the state Civil Service Commission.
Dagnello, who retired Jan. 31, 2015, receives a pension of $84,834 a year, and said he was unaware of any problem since he does not pay into the retirement system in the school job.
