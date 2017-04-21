Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.
The second Suffolk County Marathon last fall netted $139,725 for various veterans causes, but fees for the self-sustaining race also paid for $89,000 in county overtime costs, mainly for police.
According to a legislative resolution to accept the money from the county’s local development corporation that runs the race, $71,997 will go to pay police overtime. Another $10,257 will go to OT in Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, while $6,073 is for the health department and $1,400 for parks.
Justin Meyers, assistant deputy police commissioner, said 58 police officers worked overtime during the race. The department also paid overtime to civilian employees, including 78 crossing guards and a tow truck operator.
Meyers also said the department also used unpaid auxiliary police to keep down overtime costs but could not say how many.
