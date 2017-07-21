Rick Brand Rick Brand is a longtime Newsday reporter who writes about politics and government on Long Island.

Suffolk Sheriff Vincent DeMarco, who is not running for re-election, largely has drained his $294,000 campaign fund, leaving only $3,363 in his coffers.

But in doing so he also has created a new state political action committee, “Secure Tomorrow Today,” to which he transferred $150,000 from his old campaign account on July 13, just before the deadline for filing campaign finance reports. The treasurer of the new political action committee is listed as Natalie Krous, of Westbury, to whom DeMarco’s campaign fund also paid $2,200.

DeMarco, who for months has been said to be under consideration for a post in the U.S. Marshals office in Manhattan, according to political officials, cannot use the state PAC to fund federal candidates but may be able to transfer funds to a federal independent expenditure committee. DeMarco did not return calls for comment.

DeMarco’s campaign financial disclosure also shows that in the past six months, his campaign account paid $21,700 to Argyle & Co. in Melville, a consulting firm owned by Anthony Manetta, a long time DeMarco political advisor. DeMarco’s campaign also contributed $6,500 to Manetta’s Babylon Town Board campaign fund.

DeMarco paid $10,000 to Suffolk Conservatives for Change, a group that battled against new Suffolk Conservative chairman Frank Tinari.

DeMarco’s filings show he gave $14,500 to the state GOP; $5,000 to the Suffolk GOP; $2,500 to the Suffolk Democrats; $10,000 to Police Commissioner Tim Sini’s district attorney DA campaign; and $4,000 to the Independence Party.