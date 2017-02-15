The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy said Wednesday its students again will be allowed to train on some commercial shipping carriers starting next month, after a nine-month suspension of the program on commercial vessels because of reports of sexual misconduct both aboard the ships and at the academy’s Kings Point campus.

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx suspended the Sea Year training program completely in June, but in July altered the stand-down and allowed students to train on federal ships. Sea Year is a hallmark of the 74-year-old federal service academy’s curriculum and a graduation requirement.

The suspension drew denunciations from some parents, students, leaders of the maritime industry, labor unions and the USMMA Alumni Association and Foundation, which has 15,000 members.

A 138-page report released in January by an independent consultant under contract to the Transportation Department recommended that the academy adopt a “phased-in” approach for resuming the Sea Year on commercial ships, as long as the companies comply with new credentialing criteria.

The report, by Logistics Management Institute of Virginia, cited “a lack of trust and a culture of fear” among the academy’s students.

“I commend the maritime industry’s efforts to combat sexual assault, sexual harassment and other coercive behaviors,” U.S. Maritime Administration Executive Director Joel Szabat said in a statement Wednesday. “Commercial Sea Year training is a core training component of the academy and its midshipmen, and critical to the success of the industry, as today’s midshipmen are tomorrow’s operators.”

The Maritime Administration, an agency within the Transportation Department, oversees the academy, which this school year has 929 students — about 18 percent of them female. Students are called midshipmen while studying on campus and cadets while at sea.

Newsday reported in January that sexual assault, sexual harassment and sexism have persisted at the academy for nearly a decade, despite attempts at reform, according to public documents and interviews with midshipmen. There were only 14 official reports of sexual assault to the academy between 2008 and 2015, despite confidential surveys in which more students reported having been assaulted.

The first commercial shipping companies to meet the academy’s requirements are: Crowley Maritime Corp., Maersk Line Limited and American Presidents Line. The three carriers together were responsible for hosting half of the cadets participating in the Sea Year before the suspension, USMMA said.

The Maritime Administration, or MARAD, says new policies include zero tolerance for sexual assault and sexual harassment, a ban on fraternization between crew members and cadets, and vetting of mentors.

MARAD officials said they are working with companies and labor leaders to “develop computer-based training programs and best practices” to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment.

By September, a working group must report to Congress its recommendations for improving the process of reporting sexual misconduct at the academy. That mandate is among the requirements of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act.

U.S. Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) said in a statement Wednesday that he has spoken with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao about his “long-standing and unwavering support for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.” For two decades, King has been a member of the academy’s Board of Visitors, an congressional advisory panel, and he is the group’s immediate past chairman.

“Secretary Chao has a great depth of knowledge of and support for the academy,” King’s statement said. “I am optimistic that the new administration will ensure that Kings Point provides an invaluable educational experience and a safe learning environment for generations of mariners.”

A spokesman for Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said, “We will provide reaction when we’ve reviewed all the details released after their [USMMA’s] announcement.”

Capt. James Tobin, president of the USMMA Alumni Association, said in a statement, “This announcement is a very significant step toward the full restoration of Sea Year on commercial ships, and we thank Secretary Chao for recognizing the continuing need for this mission-critical training.

“While today’s action will help many midshipmen obtain the requisite number of days, the swift approval of other shipping companies is essential if all current midshipmen are to enter the workforce as expertly trained mariners,” Tobin’s statement said.

With Candice Ferrette