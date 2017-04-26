The pickup truck driver who prosecutors said was drunk when he crashed into a limousine, killing four women on a North Fork winery tour in the summer of 2015, was sentenced Wednesday to a conditional discharge.

Steve Romeo, 56, of Southold, pleaded guilty to driving while impaired, a traffic infraction. His license was suspended for 90 days and he was ordered to pay a $500 fine and $380 in court fees.

Romeo initially was charged with driving while intoxicated, but prosecutors have said he had no way to avoid hitting the limo.

State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho agreed to a conditional discharge in exchange for Romeo’s plea. A conditional discharge means no further punishment will imposed as long as the defendant stays out of trouble for a specific period of time.

The victims’ family members packed the Central Islip courtroom, some wailed and cried, some shouted out during proceeding: “Ooh! 90 days!?” They yelled expletives, calling it a disgrace and a travesty.

Romeo, a Southold marine services company co-owner at the time of the accident, left court Wednesday surrounded by his attorney and about 20 family members and friends.

The limo driver, Carlos Pino, 59, of Old Bethpage, is charged with four counts of criminally negligent homicide and assault because prosecutors say he did not look for oncoming traffic or stop before attempting to make a U-turn on July 18 at the intersection of County Route 48 and Depot Lane in Cutchogue.

The turn brought him into the path of Romeo, who prosecutors said was driving while intoxicated.

The crash killed Amy Grabina, 23, of Commack; Stephanie Belli, 23, of Kings Park; and Lauren Baruch, 24, and Brittney Schulman, 23, both of Smithtown.

In June 2016 Camacho granted a motion by Romeo’s attorney, Daniel O’Brien of Nesconset, to keep the two defendants’ cases separate. O’Brien said his client’s case would be unfairly tainted by the one against Pino.

Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota said in a statement at the time the decision was “appropriate.”

Blood from Romeo was drawn an hour and 40 minutes after the crash. Tests showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.066 percent, under the legal threshold of 0.08, but prosecutors had said they intended to show that Romeo was legally intoxicated at the time of the wreck.

O’Brien has said remarks his client made at the hospital — including giving consent to test his blood — were not voluntary. Romeo had suffered a broken nose and a broken sternum in the crash and was disoriented and medicated from treatment, he said.