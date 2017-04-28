WASHINGTON — The federal government will stay open for another week after both the House and Senate on Friday passed a stopgap funding bill as lawmakers continued to negotiate over the $1 trillion omnibus spending bill needed for the next five months.

The Senate passed a measure by voice vote after the House approved it in an overwhelming bipartisan 382-30 vote.

The three Democrats and one Republican representing Long Island voted for the stopgap funding bill. Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), who was in Central Islip at an even about combating MS-13 with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, did not vote.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) cleared the way for the short-term spending measure to pass when he announced late Thursday that there would be no House vote on a reworked overhaul of the Affordable Care Act, at least until next week.

House Democrats had threatened to vote against the continuing resolution if there was a vote on the measure to replace the Affordable Care Act, which had been toughened to win support of the Freedom Caucus, a bloc of ideologically conservative Republicans.

But Republican leaders scrapped that vote after failing to round up enough support from more moderate Republicans, who opposed or remained undecided about some of the revamped health legislation’s provisions.

“As soon as we have the votes, we’ll vote on it,” McCarthy told reporters Thursday night.

The failure of the Republican controlled Congress to pass either a full funding bill or the health care legislation was a disappointment for President Donald Trump.

Trump, who marks his first 100 days in office Saturday, had hoped to add a legislative achievement to the Senate confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to his list of accomplishments.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) forced the Senate’s Friday approval because he was concerned it might include provisions unacceptable to Democrats, known as “poison pill riders.”

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had proposed to pass an automatic acceptance of the continuing resolution passed by the House Friday.

“Our position has been clear and it’s nothing new. No poison pill riders. The sooner we can resolve this issue, the quicker we can have an agreement on appropriations for 2017, so I object,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

Among Schumer’s concerns about the omnibus fiscal measure including Republican provisions on environmental regulations, Dodd-Frank protections and health care roll backs.