A Copiague man was charged Tuesday night after an emergency call about domestic violence led Nassau police to discover a stolen handgun, officials said.

The officers who responded to the residence in Plainview determined the loaded .380 hand gun they found was reported stolen in Suffolk County two years ago, Nassau police said in a release.

William Morrison, 43, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.