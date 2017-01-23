A Lakeland Fire Department ambulance struck a car carrying a man and his dog on the Long Island Expressway Monday morning, Suffolk County police said.
After responding to a multivehicle crash on the westbound LIE, the ambulance made a U-turn between exits 58 and 59 and hit a 2015 Subaru driving eastbound at 10:23 a.m., according to police.
The driver of the Subaru was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for nonlife-threatening injuries. His dog, Grace, was taken to an animal hospital to be evaluated, police said.
Two EMTs in the ambulance were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for minor injuries.
