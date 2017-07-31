It’s called National Night Out and its aim is to build communities and foster relationships between residents and police.

The annual event is scheduled for Tuesday evening at sites in Nassau and Suffolk and will include food, entertainment, prizes, giveaways and access to child safety kits.

In Suffolk, events are scheduled for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wyandanch Park; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Gil Hodges Park in Brentwood; and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sky Zone in Mount Sinai.

In Nassau, there will be events at sites in all police precincts, including Veterans Memorial Park in East Meadow, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; the Uniondale Fire House, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Kelleher Field in Williston Park, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Martin “Bunky” Reid Park in Westbury, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Jonathan L. Ielpi Firefighters Park in Great Neck Plaza, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Cedarhurst Park, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Green Acres Mall, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; the Fifth Precinct police station parking lot in Elmont, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and John Burns Park in Massapequa, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

There also will be a car show at the Second Precinct on Main Street in Oyster Bay from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., police said.

According to the National Night Out website, the event is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

Millions take part in events nationwide, in communities in all 50 states as well as U.S. territories, military bases worldwide and even in Canadian cities, according to the site — though Texas holds its events on the first Tuesday in October, while all other venues schedule the event for the first Tuesday in August.