Investigators check on a car involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night, Jan. 17, 2017 in Hauppauge that sent the driver of a Mercedes Benz to hospital where he underwent surgery, police said. (Credit: Stringer News)
A man was rushed into surgery after a two-vehicle crash in Hauppauge Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.
The driver of a Mercedes, 39, was westbound on Motor Parkway when he tried to make a left into the driveway of a store near Brentwood Parkway and struck an eastbound Hyundai van about 6 p.m., Fourth Precinct detectives said.
He remained in the intensive care unit at Southside Hospital in Bayshore, where a passenger in the Hyundai was also taken to be treated for minor injuries, police said.
Detectives said they are trying to determine if the Mercedes driver suffered a medical emergency or if he did not have enough time to complete the turn safely.
So far, no criminality has been found, police said.
