A man was rushed into surgery after a two-vehicle crash in Hauppauge Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

The driver of a Mercedes, 39, was westbound on Motor Parkway when he tried to make a left into the driveway of a store near Brentwood Parkway and struck an eastbound Hyundai van about 6 p.m., Fourth Precinct detectives said.

He remained in the intensive care unit at Southside Hospital in Bayshore, where a passenger in the Hyundai was also taken to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

Detectives said they are trying to determine if the Mercedes driver suffered a medical emergency or if he did not have enough time to complete the turn safely.

So far, no criminality has been found, police said.