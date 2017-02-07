Nassau County legislators are holding a recovery fair Wednesday in Long Beach for residents still rebuilding from superstorm Sandy.
The event is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Long Beach Public Library, 111 West Park Ave., and will be hosted by Legislators Laura Curran (D-Baldwin), Denise Ford (R-Long Beach), Steve Rhoads (R-Bellmore), Howard Kopel (R-Lawrence) and James D. Kennedy (R-Massapequa).
Advocates and experts are to discuss mental health, legal rights, flood policies under the Federal Emergency Management Agency, flood insurance, tax grievances and contractor fraud. Other topics will include working with home designers, contractors,the state’s NY Rising program, home elevation, budget financing and future disaster planning.
For more information, contact Michael Raab at 516-572-1395 or mraab@nassaucountyny.gov. The general NY Rising help number is 516-830-4949.
