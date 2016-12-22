Nassau law enforcement officials said they’ve struck a “major blow” against a gang active in Hempstead known as Salvadorians With Pride, with the arrests this week of about a dozen members of the organization whose spree of recent violence allegedly included shootings, a stabbing and a hammer attack.

Several of the defendants face first-degree conspiracy charges that carry a penalty of up to life in prison, according to the Nassau district attorney’s office.

One of the gang’s alleged “original gangsters” or “OGs,” pleaded not guilty in a Mineola court Thursday as prosecutors described the group’s alleged reign of terror over a six-month period.

“He is one of the leaders of this organization,” prosecutor Edward Friedenthal, chief of the district attorney’s Special Operations, Narcotics and Gangs Bureau, said at the arraignment for defendant Wilmer Sandoval, 23.

Charges against Sandoval, who authorities said uses the street name “Scrappy” as one of SWP’s “OGs,” include attempted murder, first-degree conspiracy and multiple counts of assault, attempted assault and weapons possession.

Prosecutors said that from May to November, the SWP gang members, along with some non-gang members who had ties to that group, committed violent acts against members of rival gangs Vatos Locos, MS-13 and Latin Pride.

“We know that SWP was in fact warring other gang members in Hempstead. . . . It’s not only gang members that suffer. It could be innocent people who are just trying to live their life in our county and can be affected by the tremendous violence of these gangs,” District Attorney Madeline Singas said in an interview Thursday.

The attacks included assaulting a rival gang member in front of a fast-food restaurant in Hempstead, beating another rival gang member with a hammer, and a drive-by shooting, according to authorities.

In one June case, several of the defendants allegedly dragged a rival gang member out of his car and stabbed him 25 times, prosecutors said.

The district attorney’s office identified one of the SWP gang’s other three indicted leaders as Jimmy Bonilla, 27, who they said uses an alias of “Gem Starr.” Records show Bonilla pleaded not guilty during arraignment Wednesday.

Investigators said that during the probe they found a series of publicly posted online rap videos by “Gem Starr,” including one with the lyric, “If you mess with SWP, we’re going to smoke you.”

One of the other alleged gang members, identified in court and court documents as Hosman Mejia, 24, or “Chino,” repeatedly refused to come to court from Nassau’s jail this week and hasn’t been arraigned yet.