Two teens have been arrested and charged with robbing two other teens on a Baldwin street, Nassau County police said.
Police said officers on patrol saw one of the teens rob a 17-year-old and 16-year-old about 9:40 p.m. Thursday on Grand Avenue near Stowe Street.
One of them, Jeremy Durocher, 17, of South Hempstead, got into a car driven by Jackenson Smith, of Baldwin who is also 17, police said.
Officers pulled the car over then arrested the two teens, police said.
A set of keys and an undetermined amount of cash were taken from the victims, who were not injured, police said.
The robbers were awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of second-degree robbery, police said.
