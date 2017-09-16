Authorities are investigating as a homicide the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Friday in Uniondale, Nassau County police said.
Police on Saturday said they would not release the identity of the victim until his family has been notified.
According to detectives, First Precinct officers responded to a report of shots being fired shortly before midnight Friday on Walnut Street and when they got there they found the victim lying on the ground after being shot multiple times.
Police said the victim was taken to Nassau University Medical Center and was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 12:34 a.m.
Detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.
Comments
