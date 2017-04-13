Nassau County police are investigating an early morning shooting Thursday of two 18-year-old men in Hempstead.
A police spokeswoman said the shooting occurred at 2:15 a.m. in the lobby of an apartment building on Terrace Avenue and that both men were wounded in the legs.
“They’re not life-threatening injuries, but they were transported to a local hospital,” the spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman said the circumstances surrounding the shootings have not been determined because the victims have not been speaking with authorities.
“The victims were uncooperative, so detectives have been called in,” the spokeswoman added.
No other information was immediately available.
With Ellen Yan
