Two Sound Beach adults were arrested after hosting a party at their home Saturday night during which a teenage girl became ill from alcohol consumption, Suffolk County police said.
Police said that when authorities were called to a parking lot across the street from the Echo Avenue residence they found “more than 100 underage teenagers spilling out into the street” and learned the girl had become ill at the house party where alcohol was available.
The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Police charged the hosts, Charles Suomi, 40, and Farnelle Marseille, 35, with violating the social host law. Both were issued field appearance tickets and released. They are scheduled to be arraigned April 12 at First District Court in Central Islip.
