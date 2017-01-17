A case against two men indicted on charges they led a bribery scheme while working as Islip Town officials will proceed to trial after the defendants rejected plea offers in court on Tuesday.

The indictment, unsealed Sept. 13, accuses John J. Carney, a former Islip Town public safety commissioner, and Michael A. Allen, who was an Islip assistant chief fire marshal, of steering civil service positions to favored candidates.

The charges allege that the two, in their official capacities, coerced four individuals to decline Islip Town fire marshal job offers so candidates who were lower on the civil service list could get the jobs, prosecutors have said.

State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho in his Central Islip courtroom Tuesday morning said: “I will not enter into plea discussion. This case will be tried. Whatever happens, happens.”

Carney’s attorney, James Pascarella, of Mineola, said in court that he was there on behalf of both defendants. Outside of court, Pascarella said the pleas offered misdemeanor convictions.

“We’ve rejected that plea,” Pascarella said outside of court. “My client hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Jail time was not included in the plea offers, Pascarella said, but would have mandated community service.

Carney, 54, and Allen, 41, both face four class-D felonies of third-degree bribe receiving, and 12 class-A misdemeanors — four counts of official misconduct and eight counts of second-degree coercion. They pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released on their own recognizance at the time of their arraignment.

The felony charges each carry a maximum prison sentence of 2 1/3 to 7 years, prosecutors have said. Trial is expected to be set for the spring.

Pascarella previously categorized the allegations against Carney as “politically motivated.”

Alan Schneider, the head of Suffolk County Civil Service, has said that, in early 2016, provisional employees were hired over other Islip residents who took the civil service test and scored higher. According to Schneider, it was Islip Town Councilwoman Trish Bergin Weichbrodt who took complaints to District Attorney Thomas Spota about threats that were made by Islip officials to candidates who had scored higher on tests to put code violations on their homes if they did not decline the jobs.

Carney, who resigned from his commissioner post a week before the indictment citing health reasons, and Allen, who was demoted to his previous title of Fire Marshal II and placed on administrative duty after the indictment, were present in court Tuesday.

Allen’s attorney, Stephen McCarthy, of Manhattan, was not in court Tuesday and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Camacho ordered all parties back in court on Feb. 16 for a conference date.

“We’re moving forward,” Pascarella said. “My client hasn’t done anything wrong, we’re not accepting any pleas. We have to move forward to a trial.”

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Ward, who works in the special investigations bureau, referred questions outside of court to Robert Clifford, a spokesman for Spota. Clifford did not immediately respond to questions.