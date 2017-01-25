Authorities say two people from West Babylon have pleaded guilty to scamming more than $1 million in fraudulent loans from a western New York mortgage company.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Rochester says Angelo Louissant, 42, and Jennifer Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Federal prosecutors say the pair prepared false mortgage applications in the names of straw buyers and used bogus supporting documents.
Officials say Louissant and Johnson worked with a third person to obtain $1.2 million in loans from Flaherty Funding in Rochester. Prosecutors say another $900,000 in loans sought by the trio was never approved.
Louissant and Johnson are scheduled to be sentenced July 12.
