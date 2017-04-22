Two men, armed with knives, robbed a Boost Mobile store in Farmingville on Friday night, but the heist doesn’t appear to be related to a string of recent holdups, Suffolk County police said.
The cellphone store on Horseblock Road was robbed around 7:45 p.m., police said. No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
The stickup does not appear to be connected to a pattern of knife-point robberies in Suffolk and Nassau counties, police said Friday night. A masked criminal has held up 16 shops since February.
The latest robbery appears to have been Wednesday night at a Baskin-Robbins in Bohemia, police said. A knife-wielding man walked into the ice cream store around 8:45 p.m., and fled after receiving cash, police said.
The robber has struck 10 establishments in Nassau and six in Suffolk, mostly ice cream shops and sandwich stores, police said.
Two of the hits were attempted robberies. No injuries have been reported in any of the heists.
