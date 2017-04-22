Two men, armed with knives, robbed a Boost Mobile store in Farmingville on Friday night, but the heist doesn’t appear to be related to a string of recent holdups, Suffolk County police said.

The cellphone store on Horseblock Road was robbed around 7:45 p.m., police said. No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

The stickup does not appear to be connected to a pattern of knife-point robberies in Suffolk and Nassau counties, police said Friday night. A masked criminal has held up 16 shops since February.

The latest robbery appears to have been Wednesday night at a Baskin-Robbins in Bohemia, police said. A knife-wielding man walked into the ice cream store around 8:45 p.m., and fled after receiving cash, police said.

The robber has struck 10 establishments in Nassau and six in Suffolk, mostly ice cream shops and sandwich stores, police said.

CrimeCops: Knifepoint robber may have hit again

Two of the hits were attempted robberies. No injuries have been reported in any of the heists.