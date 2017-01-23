Suffolk police on Monday arrested two Brooklyn men on larceny charges, accusing them of stealing financial information from a Mount Sinai resident’s mailbox, police said.
Kirby Cineas, 31, of Ocean Avenue and Kareem Shepherd, 28, of Bristol Street face charges of fourth-degree grand larceny and petty larceny, according to Identity Theft Section detectives.
Shepherd also faces five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, police said, accusing him of possessing multiple forged credit and debit cards.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
The arrests, which took place about 1:15 p.m., come as the U.S. Postal Inspection Service began probing reports of an identity theft ring operating locally and targeting Mount Sinai residents. Postal inspectors contacted Suffolk’s Identity Theft Unit for assistance and the agencies conducted joint surveillance on four locations, officials said in a news release.
The men were being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip.
It was unclear whether the suspects had hired attorneys.
