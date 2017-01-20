Two teenagers have been charged with armed robbery and assault in a Christmas Eve attack at the Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead, authorities said.

Marcquise Porter, 15, repeatedly beat a 19-year-old acquaintance in the head and face with a silver revolver that had a red laser sighting, while Davion Parchment, 19, used his fists, according to state parks officials and court papers.

As Porter pointed his gun, its laser activated, at the victim, Parchment grabbed $200 from man’s pants pocket, the court complaint said. Porter than continued to hit the victim with the gun until a witness intervened, allowing the victim to run off, authorities said.

The suspects were arguing with the 19 year old over a prior incident, court papers said. Parks police said they have sworn depositions from the victim and witness.

Porter, arrested Wednesday, was arraigned the following day on first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree criminal use of a firearm and second-degree menacing, according to online court records. He was held pending a bail of $75,000 bond or $50,000 cash.

He was represented by Legal Aid, which has a policy of not commenting early on in the cases. It was not immediately known where Porter lives.

Parchment, of Uniondale, surrendered to parks police Thursday and was arraigned Friday on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery, state parks officials said. He was held pending a bail of $10,000 bond or $5,000 cash.

Parchment’s attorney Karen Johnston of Mineola said the details of what happened are “very different” from the allegations and will come out in court. “He completely denies the charges,” she said.