A second man faces arraignment Saturday in connection with the April stabbing death of a Freeport man outside a Hempstead bar, Nassau County police said.
Jorge Poshon, 29, was arrested Friday at his Freeport home on Ray Street and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rolando Cruz, 39, also of Freeport, police said. Poshon will be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.
Cruz was killed after an argument outside El Nuevo bar on Fulton Avenue about 1:10 a.m. April 10, police said. Investigators at the time said three unidentified men were involved in the stabbing of Cruz, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead less than a half-hour after the attack.
In September, police made the first arrest in the case, charging William Lopez, 34, of Hempstead with second-degree murder.
