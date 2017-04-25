Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Tuesday announced charges against three former NYPD cops for taking bribes from three “expediters” to grease the wheels for gun licenses in schemes that revealed massive corruption in the licensing system and included favorable treatment on some Nassau County licenses.

Former NYPD Sgt. David Villanueva, one of the ex-officers named in the charges, took thousands in bribes from a lawyer to both give favored treatment to NYPD applicants and also use contacts at the Nassau County Police Department to get expedited treatment on at least eight licenses there, the charges say.

No one from Nassau County police was named or charged with being in on the schemes, which included separate charges against a licensing division lieutenant who took bribes and then retired to become an “expediter” to make more money.

Taken together, federal and police officials said at a news conference, the schemes led to more than 100 licenses being corruptly granted, including some to individuals with records for assault, brandishing a weapon and domestic violence.

“Corruption at the License Division spawned a cottage industry of parasitic profiteers, alleged bribers masquerading as so-called expediters,” said acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim in Manhattan. “. . . for the police officers . . . the critically important police function of issuing and controlling gun licenses was one they were willing to pervert for personal profit.”

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill, who promised reforms in the licensing process, said, “I am absolutely appalled.”

One complaint filed Tuesday charged former Brooklyn prosecutor John Chambers, 62, a Manhattan lawyer using the website address “nygun.com,” with providing bribes to Villanueva ranging from sports tickets and memorabilia and an $8,000 Paul Picot watch to meals and cash to provide help on NYPD and Nassau license applications from clients.

Villanueva, 43, of Valley Stream, who was charged in June in a bribe-taking scheme involving licenses for an Orthodox community-patrol group in Brooklyn, secretly pleaded guilty and has been cooperating with the government, according to Tuesday’s filings.

The complaint said Chambers mailed Villanueva $500 in cash three times hidden in magazines for help on three Nassau licenses. In one email exchange about getting help on Nassau licenses from a police contact, Villanueva wrote, “We def have a friend.”

In response, Chambers wrote, “If we play our cards right, you could potentially be looking at an extra 10K in cash in a 12 month period, give or take . . . just for being my Nassau Co. ‘consultant.’ ”

Another new complaint charged Gaetano Valastro, 58, an ex-cop and Queens gun shop owner, with paying bribes for help on licenses to officers Paul Dean, 44, of Wantagh, an NYPD license division lieutenant, and Robert Espinel, 47, of Seaford, a license division officer. Dean and Espinel both retired in January 2016, the charges said.

Dean and Espinel, the government said, eventually concluded that expediters were charging so much to clients and making so much money that the two cops decided to retire and become expediters themselves, working with Valastro.

Expediters should not be making “all the money while we’re busting our asses,” Espinel allegedly said.

The government also released the superseding information that Villanueva secretly pleaded guilty to, and separate information against Frank Soohoo, 55, a license expediter who secretly pleaded guilty to paying bribes to Dean and Espinel, and has also been cooperating.

Soohoo paid for vacations to the Bahamas and Mexico in return for help on license applications, according to the charges.

Dean, Espinel, Chambers and Valastro were arrested on Tuesday and are expected to be presented in court in the afternoon, officials said.