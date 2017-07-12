Three people have been charged with murder in the strangulation death of Alan Moore, a 23-year-old Hempstead man who in April was found dead in an abandoned house in Wyandanch, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.
Dequanna Bates, 24, Joshua Nickens, 25, and Larry Dennis, 47, all of Hoffman Avenue in Bellport, were arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.
The suspects were awaiting arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.
Authorities said Moore’s body was found in the house on Long Island Avenue at about 3:15 a.m. April 1 by another man who had gone there to stay warm. The man flagged down police after the discovery.
Moore was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.
