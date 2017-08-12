Nassau County Police are still searching for a “person of interest” in the slaying of three women who were found dead at a Hempstead home Saturday morning.

The three women, along with a fourth assault victim who survived, were found at a home on Perry Street about 2:15 a.m. Those fatally injured were pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County police medic, according to a news release issued by police just after 7 a.m.

Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, commanding officer of Nassau County police’s public information office, at a news briefing at the scene around 10 a.m., expressed his “deep, heartfelt condolences” to the victims who were “tragically killed.”

LeBrun said the incident was not random but rather “a targeted event” and that police are still looking for the “person of interest.”

A man at the scene who identified himself as the father of one of the victims said his daughter had gone to the Perry Street home to visit friends.

The man, whom Newsday is not identifying because the victims have not been named by police, said he learned his daughter had died this morning, along with two other women.

“That’s my one daughter,” the man said. “I can’t take it.”

The fourth woman was taken to a hospital, where she is being treated for wounds sustained in the attack.

Police armed with rifles were seen early Saturday searching the neighborhood for the suspect. The police department’s Homicide Squad investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.