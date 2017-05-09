Three Long Islanders, including a brother and sister, almost caused a riot at Fort Lauderdale’s crowded airport Monday night and threatened airport employees, officials said.

All three were arrested on charges of inciting or encouraging a riot, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and trespassing, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chaotic scene — featuring security officers wrestling the suspects to the ground — was caught on cellphone video after Spirit Airlines canceled nine flights, according to reports.

Criminal complaints and the Broward County, Florida, sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Desmond Waul, 22, of Selden; his sister, Janice Waul, 24, of Brentwood; and Devante Garrett, 22, also of Brentwood.

The three Long Islanders were arrested 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Spirit Airlines terminal after their behavior “caused the crowd of approximately 500 people to become enraged, fearful or visually upset,” the complaints and the sheriff’s office said.

The behavior of all three caused the crowd “to become increasingly aggressive to the point of near violence toward airline employees,” the complaints said.

When they were told they had to leave Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, all three “challenged deputies with threatened physical violence” and then resisted arrest, the complaints said.

The atmosphere at the scene “was one that resembled the start of a riot,” the complaint said.