Riverhead Town Police have released photographs of three more suspects who on Thanksgiving Day broke into Splish Splash water park to ride their BMX bikes over water slides and through the Calverton park.
Police and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released the suspects’ photos on Tuesday, a week and day before four others arrested on criminal trespass charges are to appear in Riverhead Town Justice Court.
Video of the Turkey Day ride by eight BMX water park intruders was posted on YouTube under the title, "GoPro BMX RIDING INSANE WATERPARK!"
By Wednesday the video had generated more than 8.5 million views and nearly 9,000 comments.
Four of the riders turned themselves in and were arrested in early December; another was identified a short time later.
The cyclists drew police’s attention through the 15-minute video showing them entering the closed water park after clearing a chain-link fence topped with barbed-wire and then riding their bikes on the slides. The footage appears to have been captured by a GoPro-type camera.
In a Tuesday news release, police said they are trying to identify the three remaining suspects.
Anyone with more information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All information will be kept confidential.
