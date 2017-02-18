Suffolk County police officers and a Good Samaritan pulled three people from a burning vehicle early Saturday after its driver — later determined to be intoxicated — crashed into a concrete divider in Islip Terrace, police said.

Third Precinct and Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash that occurred at 3:36 a.m. along the westbound Sunrise Highway service road near Craig B. Gariepy Road, a police spokeswoman said, where they found a 2008 Nissan sedan engulfed in flames.

The driver, Jon Moser, 27, of Shirley, had been driving southbound on the road near the service road when he failed to negotiate a turn and crashed, police said in a news release.

Highway Patrol Officers Jonathan Abrams, Richard Gandolfo and John McCrory, along with an unnamed Good Samaritan, were able to get Moser and his two passengers out of the burning vehicle, police said.

Moser and one of the passengers, John Alver, 21, of Mastic, were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said. The third occupant of the vehicle, Richard Weaver, 24, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. All three were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Moser was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and was scheduled to be arraigned at a later date, police said. Attorney information for Moser was not immediately available.

Joe Rosadio, chief of the Islip Terrace Fire Department, said when he and his crew arrived on the scene, three males who had been in the car were lying on the ground nearby after having been taken out by the officers and Good Samaritan.

“The car was fully engulfed in flames when we arrived,” Rosadio said in a phone interview. “They were semiconscious. They looked pretty hurt. Some of them were bleeding.”

Rosadio said the three males were “evacuated as fast as possible” from the scene with the help of ambulances from Islip Terrace, Bay Shore and Exchange Ambulance of the Islips.

“When we got there, the police officers were using fire extinguishers to knock the flames down,” Rosadio said.

The firefighters then used water and foam to get the fire under control.

“The fire was so hot that the gas tank on the car ruptured,” Rosadio said. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen that happen.”

It took the firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the flames, Rosadio said.

By that time, the car had been so badly charred that it was “unrecognizable,” Rosadio said.

The service road was closed after the crash but reopened just after 8:30 a.m., officials said.