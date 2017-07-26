Four people were injured, three of them by stabbing, during an altercation Wednesday night in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said.
None of the injuries were life threatening, police said.
Three people were treated at Southside Hospital for stab wounds and the fourth injured person declined medical treatment, police said. Police did not specify the injuries to the fourth person.
News 12 Long Island described the incident, about 9:40 p.m. on Gervon Court, as a street fight.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.